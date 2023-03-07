Podcast: Hear ye, hear ye!

On today’s episode of The Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Donna recaps the Alex Murdaugh murder conviction and Caddy finds love for Morgan Wallen.
But first, Donna loves Easter candy. Caddy loves all candy, anytime. Donna was shopping the other day, and saw some really wacky candy though, and was about to raise cane about when, with the help of a store attendant, realized…it’s not that big a deal. Live moves on.
But not for Alex Murdaugh. The highly televised murder trial concluded last week with the conviction of Alex Murdaugh for the murders of his wife and son. Caddy has – surprisingly – not been tuned in, but Donna has all the details for you. She explains what happened, who all the members of the family are and their history in low country South Carolina. And, of course, what she thinks of the verdict.
Also, it’s Morgan Wallen time. Strap in. He just dropped his new 36 song album and it is breaking all sorts of records. It is chalk full of heartache, personal flaws, addiction, drinking…you name it. This album has it all. It’s also a banger. So, now Donna and Caddy have a bit of crow to eat.
