Donna’s got a horrific injury, Caddy can’t really be bothered to care. It’s a bit of the theme of this episode as our favorite podding couple works through the week's entertainment news and trends.
We’re in need of clean needles to fulfill Donna’s dream, not that kind of dream. It’s kind of amazing what you could get away with at UGA if you didn’t need to study so hard. Then, in honor of thanksgiving we’re revisiting an all-time great SNL skit: The Back Home Baller. Adele has given us a lot of feelings lately, and we close with an update on the new COVID-19 guidance. Want to get in touch with Caddy? Call or text 7704646024.