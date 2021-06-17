Father’s Day is coming up and we’re celebrating here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. What’s it going to be- bourbon, massages, maybe an ashtray?
First up on the slate today is Buckhead and Tickler Carlson. Sorry, Tucker Carlson. Tucker has been addressing the crime issues in “a northwest corner of Atlanta.” Donna and Caddy have mixed feelings.
Then Caddy and Donna open up about DJ Khaled. It all started with a phone booth speakeasy…
After the story of how their truck was (probably) stolen, Donna and Cadillac Jack move on to fulfill their music obligations by covering Brooks & Dunn. The duo is headed on tour, so the Jacks lay out some of the stops and give a preview of what to expect at the shows.
To cap the show, Heather comes on to play a little dad-themed round of Can’t Beat Jack. It’s a quick fire round that’ll also fill you in on The Darius Rucker Incident. One thing is for sure- it’s better than hiking.