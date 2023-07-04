Podcast: Happy Birthday America!

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast and happy 246th birthday America.
Caddy opens the show by readying a beautiful essay about the holiday and what it means to so many people across this great country of ours. Take a minute to enjoy family and the simple things in life, like ice in your lemonade. We’ve got it good here in the good old U. S. of A and don’t every forget it!
Brandon Hutchinson, the Vice President and General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway joins the show to talk racing and to take on Caddy in an epic showdown of Can’t Beat Caddy. Find out who comes out on top.
Last fall, America lost one of its greatest patriots in Mr. Al, who we have talked about many times on this show. We are re-airing a bit of advice he had for our listeners shortly after his 100th birthday. We love and miss you Mr. Al!
What are you up to on this 4th of July? Send us your pictures! We’d love to see them. 770-464-6024.