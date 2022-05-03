Podcast: Happy 250th birthday, My Second Act!

WELCOME to the 250th episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast.
It’s hard to believe Caddy and Donna are 250 episodes in and still haven’t killed one another. They work tirelessly to give you – their loyal listeners – first class, high quality, entertaining content that is made evident by their frequent appearance in the Apple Podcast Charts “Top 100” in the country.
If you’ve been a listener for a while, then you know that the show can be a roller coaster. You’ve experienced in raw, unfiltered language the really big highs, and really big lows, of a day in the life of Caddy and Donna. They have always made a point to be real about their struggles and successes with parenting, mental health, Covid, the loss of loved ones, and so much more.
On this episode, experience again some of the more memorable moments from the first 250 episodes and hear from a few pod peeps, as well. Also, PT and Ben Burnett stop by to offer their congratulations on this momentous episode.
As always, sit back, relax, and enjoy Cadillac Jack – My Second Act.
We would love it if you would share YOUR favorite moment from your listening experience with us. Text or call 770-464-6024 and let us know!