Podcast: Hairless Morgan Wallen

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. Sorry we’re late, but when Queen Bee is in town…you pay your respects.
Donna’s air conditioning is out. Again. This time, she has found a culprit, but it has been a long, hot summer and it makes Donna a little bit grouchy.
School is back and session and the Jacks are down to one child in the house. It’s been emotional. Caddy and Donna talk about that slow, inevitable transition and how kids handle the transition differently.
Lastly, you may have heard that Morgan Wallen shaved his head and mustache. What you may not have heard is why. Donna has the exclusive inside scoop. Also, she’s not a fan. Bring back the flow, Morgan!
Drop us a line! We would love to hear from you. Call or text 770-464-6024.