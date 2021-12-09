We kick off today's episode by talking about the phenomenon of sharing your pay. Caddy peels back the curtain on radio and lets you in on the money secrets of the industry. Have thoughts? Let us know. 7704646024.
Google still has not gotten the resources of the podcast back to Caddy, so we’re once again flying by the seat of our pants. Donna’s got some trouble with Christmas Cards but some other families have a solution and it's this episode's word of the day: embargo. The My Second Act team has been extended an invitation to the Winter Podcast Ball, but they’re clearly hiding something. Instagram has been feeling the heat, and they’re making changes. And finally, we recap the mass layoffs from “Better.com.”