Podcast: Glitter in the driveway

Today on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy is feeling some type of way after gorging himself at Marietta Diner. Don’t worry though…the show must go on.
Have you ever noticed how the weirdest email addresses are always associated with an @aol or something else strange like that? Well, Donna has. When she is working retail she has to ask customers for their email for receipts and the like and she has heard some STRANGE ones. Are these folks not embarrassed to say them out loud?!
Also, it’s time for Roscoe to get his nails trimmed, and what that means is it’s time for Rainbow Sparkles. Donna explains.
If Caddy and Donna formed their own country duo, what would their name be? We hinted at this recently and it’s time for the big reveal. Both Caddy and Donna bring some suggestions to the table and let’s just say there is not a lot of middle ground. Plus, Donna brings a list of demands she would have for concert venues.
At the Iowa State Fair there is a “husband calling” contest. Frankly, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Contestants are awarded prizes for the “best” holler to their husband. Caddy plays the winner and then Donna partakes with her own entry. Caddy’s ears melt on the spot.
Still using that old AOL email account? Seen any strange ones recently? Let’s see who takes the cake. Text or call 770-464-6024.