Donna's got a new dream of fame and fortune, but you're gonna have to wait until the end of the episode to hear about it. It's like Pitch Perfect but significantly less entertaining.
We've got another update on Gabby Petito, the young woman whose disappearance has dominated the news for the past several days. Then we have tons of entertainment news to keep that podcast category machine happy. We venture into the world of songwriting, talk about Caddy's new favorite country song that will break your heart, and Phil Collins managing to still tour despite staying mostly seated. We've talked a lot about parenting this week. Have stories of parenting you'd like to share with Caddy? Reach out. 7704646024.