Podcast: Gin and regret

We are continuing the conversation, just as we have for the past 273-odd episodes of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
We begin today with a callback. Remember last week when Donna announced her potential new career as a long haul trucker? Well, we have updates. And answers. And a few more questions.
We're also headed to Las Vegas vicariously. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just got hitched, and Caddy and Donna bring you all you need to know about it.
Donna shares a bit about what it's like to manage younger folks these days, and whether or not they've earned their reputations. For good or bad, at least they have a great taste in music. We're looking at you, Black Keys :).
So study up, cram, and get ready for next episode. If you need a study buddy, let us know. 7704646024.