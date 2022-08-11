Podcast: Gimme, gimme, gimme a man after midnight

It's a Greek love fest here today on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
Donna almost ran away with a cowboy and "all the women are saying aluminum foil." We take a few minutes to talk pronunciations after Donna's near-escape story.
Then we hear about applesauce and an act of true sportsmanship. (#FromtheBooth) Executive producer Carl is not surprised that it's a player from Oklahoma.
What's the difference between know-how and patience? Why don't the Jack's bikes have pedals? You'll find out both around the 31 minute mark.
Of course it wouldn't be a semi-music podcast if we didn't talk Carrie Underwood, Kanye West and… Pete Davidson? So, we tick those boxes before tuning out. Tune in and tick them for yourself.
Then call us and let us know how you say enchilada. 7704646024.