Podcast: Get your pickle

Donna, Cadillac Jack and I (er, is it me?) bring the heat and the brine for this episode of My Second Act.
After months of hunting, one Jack has gotten their pickle. Donna found a partner for pickleball and they're headed to the kitchen. She fills in Caddy on the rules and previews her new teammate for the beginning of this show.
We touch on some music news before getting to the good stuff. Cadillac Jack also wants you to reach out. We are all going through different struggles and you would be surprised about how much overlap there can be with others. Well, we want to talk to you about it. Text or call 7704646024. (You can also text Caddy's third private cell, but you'll have to listen to hear that one.)