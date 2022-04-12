Podcast: Get down, turn around, pop your Cooter Brown.

On today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act, things get a little spicy when Donna gives us a preview of the country song she’s writing.
But first, hear about her trip down to 30A for spring break. It was packed, of course, with teenie boppers and their bike, but more importantly you are going to want to hear more about the meal Donna ate. Every day. For the entire trip.
Is Fauci throwing in the towel? Caddy says it sure sounds like it. It’s been a long road since February 2020 when Caddy introduced the world to Covid-19 (on the podcast) with the now infamous episode “Death starts at $269.”
A few weeks ago Donna announced that she is writing the next hit country song and we have an update for you. If you’re lucky, you might even get a little preview. Tune in!
What is one food you could eat 4 days in a row? Text or call 770-464-6024 to let us know. We’d love to hear from you.