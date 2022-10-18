Podcast: Fudge is gone

Jason Aldean sold out his show in Nashville and was joined on stage by a friend who may or may not be regretting her appearance. Find out who on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act.
Donna got to see all 3 kids this weekend in Tennessee. It gave her some time to be mom again, give advice, answer questions, and just spend time in their presence. You never know how much you’ll miss it until you do! That said, it was exhausting, and she slept like a baby for the first time in a while.
Speaking of Tennessee…am I right Alabama?! What a game! While Donna and Charlotte didn’t get to see it in person (Wil did), they did get to spend time on campus during one of the more memorable Saturday nights in Knoxville in quite some time. Rumor had it that Morgan Wallen was staying at a hotel just down the street. Donna convinced Charlotte to go investigate.
Meanwhile, Charlotte suggested it just might be a good time to check on Wil, who was actually IN the stadium, witnessing the goal posts getting torn down and carried down to the river. While he didn’t answer his phone at first…he’s fine and has a hell of a story to tell now. Chip in to the GoFundMe campaign!
Jason Aldean was back at Bridgestone Arena. Sold out crowd, of course, and he surprised the crowd when some of his fellow country music stars joined him on stage. Find out which one of them may be getting some blowback from her appearance now…
All that and more on this exciting new episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act. Go Vols!
Who looks better in orange – Caddy or Donna? You decide. Text or call 770-464-6024 and let us know.