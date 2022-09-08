Podcast: Fan of the phone

We have the Thursday blues here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
There's been some breaking news about Freddie Freeman. The problem is that the news is giving us trust issues when it comes to believing radio hosts. Awkward. (I wouldn't want to be Bobby Bluetooth right now.)
We keep it rolling with a few more sports highlights (odd) before going into the Country Music Association award nominations. We fulfill our obligation as a semi-music podcast to talk Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and all other things CMAs. We just want to know - who is going to sit with Maren Morris?
Then Kanye West shares a little too much about Kim Kardashian, so nothing new in the entertainment sector.
If you get a missed call, no voicemail, what do you do? Call back, text or do nothing? If you responded with option A, what was the last small animal you tortured? Let us know. Just don't leave a VM. 7704646024.