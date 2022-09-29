Podcast: Even the bathrooms are bigger in Texas. 

Bring in the dancing hooves, it’s the 300th episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Do you need another reason to believe how much smarter and more refined women are than men? We’ll give you one- Urinal troughs. Caddy and Donna kick us off with a little potty talk and what it means when someone walks in on you. With or without the trough.
We’ve seen the future, and it’s Harry Styles. Harry is pioneering a new way of touring and we think it’ll change the game. Find out why, and why that means that us in the major metros will be the ones hitting the road.
Music is now our PRIMARY category in Apple Podcasts, so we basically spend the entire second half of the show talking tunes. Winona, setlists and, yes, more Harry Styles.
Then a bit of housekeeping. We find out what Door 14 is, where Crossfit Chris is and how to handle a lesson in Disney kindness. All that and more on Show 300. What’s 301? Let us know. 7704646024.