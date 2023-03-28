Podcast: Encore! Turning left on red.

On today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act, we’re going to the wayback machine: back to Episode 2, when Donna shocked the world with her thoughts about turning left on red. Enjoy!
Kristian Bush of Sugarland and Dark Water fame gives the memorable introduction to his friend Caddy. If you still haven’t, you should definitely go show him some love and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @kristianbush.
It’s a throwback to when Caddy reveals his New Year’s Eve crew, Donna talks about her bad driving habit (we do not recommend it), and the social media phenomena that Caddy can’t get enough of. Of course, we include a mailbag question from a listener and much more!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
