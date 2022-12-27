Podcast: Dry as toast, to juicy as a roast

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna recount their Christmas, college football NILs, and Charles Kelley new studio single about his battle with addiction.
Trash bag dads. Heard of them? They are those dads that show up at Christmas with a brand new box of hefty to vacuum up the wrapping paper like their lives depended on it. Caddy is one such dad. He and Donna recount some of Christmas’s highlights and what they miss most (and least) about days of old.
If you have not heard about this kid J.J. McCarthy at the University of Michigan, you ought to put a google on him. He is the undefeated football team’s starting quarterback and he inked on NIL deal just like every other big star. The difference? He is donating all of his proceeds to charity, and to date, that means $678,000 for his name and likeness. And he’s 19!
Also, back by popular demand, Dead or Not Dead (not to be confused with Dead or Alive). Is this popular movie and TV star dead, or still alive? You and Donna decide.
On Friday, Lady A’s Charles Kelley released his new studio single “As Far As You Could,” which is his homage to his struggles and recovery from his bouts with alcoholism. Caddy and Donna talk about the song, which Donna adds to the Hype Song Playlist, but they also talk about the uniqueness of everyone’s struggles through addiction, and what it takes to see the fight through to the end.
