Podcast: Drama in Nashville

If you are on TikTok, you may have seen the latest from Bulldog Nation on Stetson’s Bennett and it’s…well, not great. On today's episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, Donna shares the background on the story that involves Stetson, his girlfriend, sneaking out of the house and…Ring cameras.
Breaking News Alert: Caddy’s undies have gone missing. More specifically, they’ve been stolen. Caddy tells the story about how his little blue luggage bag full of his leather boots and clean undies went missing from his car while he was out in the world doing good deeds. Of course, Caddy has a theory, and needless to say there WILL be a full investigation.
Did you catch the inaugural “Third Episode”, Saturday pod release on YouTube? Caddy gives a recap on how it went and where he still has room to iron out the kinks. We promise to be back better than ever this Saturday so make sure to smash that subscribe button.
Last, but not least, Brittany Aldean is embroiled in some drama with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope over what they are calling transphobic comments from Aldean on her Instagram account. And THEN Candace Owens jumped in and it just spiraled out of control from there.
Have you ever had something stolen out of your house or car and care to admit it? What was it? Text or call and let us know. 770-464-6024.