Podcast: Dr. Frank and the Mormon Rumspringa

Strap up and tune in for this wild ride of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Cadillac and Donna Jack really stir the pot on this episode of My Second Act. Donna finds out she's been eating… something that people shouldn't eat. Caddy calls foul between Mr. Smith and Mr. Washington. Then we all joke off together and decide who provided the best Oscars aftermath.
The show takes a turn when it gets to The Big Segment. We have a pod peep call in to talk about partner pet peeves. (Say that three times). Here's the catch: she wasn't the only one on the line. What do you like least about your loved one? Let us know. 7704646024.