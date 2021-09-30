We’ve got a very special guest this episode that takes Donna through the basics of clogging, because it never hurts to get a little professional advice when you’re trying to win a National Championship. Stay tuned for more on “The Sassy Stompers.”
Donna has watched every bit of Brittney Spears content so you don’t have to. Caddy’s got some pretty out there recommendations for social interaction at the dog park, and we check back in with PT to quickly cover the saddest Country songs of all time. In obligatory music news, tours are still getting derailed due to COVID-19. And finally we close with another grim update on Gabby Petito. Want to add to our growing funeral song playlist? Call or text us at 7704646024.