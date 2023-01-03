Podcast: Donna needs to remodel. Sally has got to go.

It’s a good day in the Jack household. Donna’s beloved Dawgs pulled off a stunner as the clock turned midnight on New Years Eve and Caddy has zero resolutions to make.
But first, we say goodbye to Sally, our beloved 18 year old pup. She has always been the honey to Rosco’s salty, and she has outlived some pretty notable folks. Who would’ve thought she’d outlive the Queen? Alas, we bid her happy trails as she makes her way over the rainbow.
On a lighter note…how ‘bout them DAGWS?! UGA advanced to the national championship game to face the TCU Horned Frogs when it defeated Ohio State in dramatic fashion - at the stroke of midnight - on New Years Eve. You can’t script it any better. We go over some of the best #DawgsOnTop videos from social media. Can Stetson finally get some damn credit from Kirby?
Plus, a look back at the episode immediately after Georgia defeated Alabama in the 2022 national championship.
Also, a lot of celebrities and really notable people have been punching their tickets in the last few days and weeks. What gives? Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of Pope Benedict – something we haven’t seen in over 600 years. Also, Barbara Walters, may she rest in peace. She had four (!) different actors impersonate her on SNL and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy.
Lastly, the big reveal for the name of the Season 4 Hype Song Playlist…
All that and more on the first episode of 2023 for Cadillac Jack – My Second Act!
