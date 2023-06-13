Podcast: Donna Jack, long haul trucker

It's a great day to be alive here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. To celebrate that fact, Donna and Caddy raise the roof. Or at least break the ceiling. Set the glass floor? Something like that.
We were all seperated last week for Caddy's birthday, so the first part of the show is us getting back up to speed. The problem is at this point in life remembering the days can get kind of… hazy. Try and stick with us. If you get lost, hop on the nearest tollroad and let us know. 7704646024.