Caddy and Donna are offering a quick preview of their inspirational speech on Wednesday, well not really. It’s more about multi-level marketing and selling tupperware.
Donna’s got a new self help routine that requires somebody else to help her. She’s not having any luck with Caddy. Nothing tests a marriage like a joint motivational speaking engagement, in part because Donna has a surprising case of stage fright. We’ve got a quick Facebook fishing today before Caddy runs us through his radio origin story to honor one of the all-time great bands. In the obligatory music news segment, has anyone seen Donda? The album, not the person. And finally we wrap with the Olympic medal count and changing mask mandates across the country. Want to get in touch? 7704646024.