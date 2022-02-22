Podcast: Donna breaks the refrigerator

It's a rollercoaster today on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast.
First off, Donna details the great broken refrigerator saga that involved a Dairy Queen blizzard that was very mysteriously quite warm. Caddy even got out of bed to observe and supervise.
Next up, Caddy details his trip to Athens with friend of the show Ben Burnett to see a Jason Aldean concert/political fundraiser for Lieutenant Governor candidate Burt Jones. It was only the second show Aldean has done since October and damn did it feel good to get out of the house.
The Winter Olympics Russian figure skating doping scandal made for great fodder on the show, too. All that and much, much more on today’s episode!
What was the last concert you went to and when? We want to know. Call or text 770-464-6024.