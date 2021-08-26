Buccees has reached Georgia. OnlyFans reversed their ban on sexually explicit content. University of Georgia football is back. All is right in the Cadillac Jack world.
Those are some of the topics covered early in the show before Caddy and Donna move onto more serious topics, like the importance of spending time with your parents. After that, to fulfill our designation as a semi-music podcast, we talk Garth Brooks. And no, Donna isn’t excited about it either. Regardless, Garth Brooks is headed back to America’s dive bars to visit with his “peoples.” Don’t you wish we had a local country station here in Atlanta? RIP. And here’s the tease… Next week we will have Brian Brasher on to talk about music licensing and artists “selling out.” Spoiler alert: they’re not really selling out. Tune in and find out why.