Podcast: Don’t come for me unless I call for you

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. On the show today Donna tries to sell furniture on Facebook Marketplace and…it doesn’t go well.
But first, Donna and the girls went to see Ed Sheeran in concert where he set the attendance record at Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. Yes, he beat Taylor Swift somehow. Unfortunately for Donna, she ran into a little bit of trouble with the police on the way back to Milton, but don’t worry, she had the last laugh.
So, Donna has never tried to sell anything on Facebook Marketplace before, but she also had an old China cabinet she needed to get rid of, so why not? She listed the furniture at the unbelievable price of $50 and prepared to take bidders. Well, she got bidders. Just no buyers.
Had a similar experience trying to sell junk? Let us know. Call or text 770-464-6024.