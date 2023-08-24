Podcast: Doing my time in Alabama

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! Caddy and Donna talk about their increasingly empty house and dealing with the (nearly) empty nest blues.
If you have ever had a kid go off to college you know the hole they leave in your house and the quiet that follows it. You’re half expecting them to walk through the front door after school…but they don’t. Donna and Caddy talk about dealing with that feeling and what they are doing about it with 2 of 3 out the door and the last one not far behind.
Speaking of college – it’s a big new world for freshmen filled with new responsibilities, opportunities and challenges. Caddy and Donna talk about their own struggles, but also how the landscape for young adults and what they face when they leave home has changed so much since they were kids.
Have your own empty nest story and want to share it? Call or text 770-464-6024 and tell us all about it.