Caddy has been locked out of his entire life, and it’s been a pretty stressful experience. It’s caused him to rethink our entire relationship with technology. The revolution starts today on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act Podcast.
Donna is in a period of mourning after that SEC Championship Game, luckily PT isn’t around to gloat. To distract herself, we’re covering the relationship drama of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Then we write the next country hit: “If Freedom Was Your Bread.” And finally we close with some more breaking news on the Cuomo brothers. Have IT advice for Caddy? Let him know. 7704646024.