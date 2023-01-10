Podcast: DAWGS ON TOP. AGAIN.

Today on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, the Dawgs are National Champions…again!
The critics said they couldn’t repeat. They said they had gotten complacent. Boy were they wrong. Last night, the Dawgs took down the TCU Hornfrogs in the national championship game in dominating fashion. Their victory was not only the largest margin of victory in national championship history, it was the largest margin in the history of ALL bowl games, ever!
And Stetson Bennett. What can we say? The kid from Blackshear who walked on, transferred, and then came back home leaves Athens only as the 2nd winningest quarterback in SEC history and one of only two to win back-to-back national championships. Yeah…we don’t think he’ll be buying his own drinks in Georgia ever again.
In other, non-sports news, Harry and Meghan are in the news again as Harry puts out his juicy new autobiography “Spare”. He does sit down interviews with Anderson Cooper and Michael Strahan. There are supposedly all sorts of juicy details about the palace, his relationship with his brother, and…losing his virginity? Well, if that sort of thing peaks your interest, the book is out today – check it out!
