Podcast: Daddy teases for a living

On today’s installment of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Charlotte subs in for Donna, Fudge has really bad breath, and Caddy has an apology to make.
Donna is running a little late returning from dropping Olivia off at college, so Charlotte joins the show to talk to Caddy about life now, as an only child. They have some good old fashion daddy/daughter conversation and Caddy avoids any and all mention of boys as much as he can. First though, Charlotte has a thing or two to say about Morgan Wallen.
Donna does finally make it back from Knoxville, Tennessee though, and tags in for Charlotte to finish up the episode with Caddy. They talk about what the whole transition for them and Olivia has been like, their weekend in Knoxville and where they go from here.
Next up, Caddy has an apology to make. Find out which country music star took an undeserved thrashing from Caddy in the last episode and who the real culprit was.
We wrap the show with a lot of shout outs to some pod peeps that have left messages, questions and comments – so make sure to listen all the way through to see if you were included!
Any funny/memorable stories from sending your kid(s) off to college for the first time? We’d love to hear. Call or text 770-464-6024 and let us know!