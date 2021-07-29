PT gets his official introduction to the show and it starts a little bumpy. We’re digging into some of his failures, including not bringing enough “energy” to the My Second Act Podcast. Don’t worry, it picks up.
We’ve got more on Kanye West but really it just raises more questions than it answers. It keeps getting weirder. Caddy and Donna dig into Simone Biles taking a step back from the Olympics and discuss mental health struggles in general. Then in our obligatory music news Kelly Clarkson is losing a tough legal battle and Taylor Swift is trying to not have so many awards thrown at her. We’ve got a double serving of Eric Church this week, who Caddy claims is one of the best songwriters working today. Have thoughts? Let him know. 770464602