Podcast: Cold sweats and open tabs

Throw out your run-of-show, it's a fly-by-the-seat episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
This week had curriculum night and Donna has broken into a cold sweat. It's not (entirely) because she's worried about what tabs were left open.
We've also decided to name the Cadillac and Donna Jack Institute of Learning Top 100 Colleges and Universities. So, let us know if you're interested in topping the list and also your marketing director's cell phone number. We stay on the topic of colleges for awhile and all the opportunities available to students today.
Caddy moves on to talk about one of the most powerful charitable events he'd ever witnessed. No jokes here- it's a pretty cool story.
We touch on all that and a bit of tunes to fulfil our designation as a semi-music podcast. Give it a listen and let us know your best jokes. 7704646024.
And new podcast name we call it - Thoughts in My Head.