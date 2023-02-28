Podcast: Cigarettes or candy

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy has a new phone number. You only need it though if you can’t get in touch with your attorney.
More on that in a bit.
First, Donna has found a new Netflix show she’d like to recommend. If you are into documentaries, especially sports documentaries, she highly recommends the new golf profile, Full Swing. It gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the PGA Tour and the lives of some of its brightest stars. If you’re not into that sort of thing, but good looking men in tight white pants is, you’ll still want to check it out.
So, Caddy missed a call form the Carroll County Jail. They didn’t leave a number, and as far as he knows, Caddy doesn’t know anyone who’s been booked (recently). Somehow, this led Caddy to getting one of those numbers that inmates can use to call collect, to which Donna just shakes her head. So, if you are listening to this episode and you’re the one who called – try him back!
Kelsea Ballerini gave quite the interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last week. In it, she gave listeners some very personal details about her messy divorce with Morgan Evans. Donna breaks down what was said, why she thinks it was said, and why now.
Seriously. If you were the person who called from Carroll County Jail give us a buzz. 770-464-6024.