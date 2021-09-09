We’ve got a public service announcement from Donna today: keep it clean. Just be on the lookout everybody, Donna is over it. There are no more excuses, clean it up.
We begin today with a preview of Caddy’s remarks from one of the many 9/11 remembrance events taking place this weekend. We’ll honor our first responders this weekend in Alpharetta, Georgia. Then, did your parents clean up before the cleaners got there? Did they look through their old photos and get a little emotional? We discuss both. Kanye West has a new rival, and it surprises everybody in the studio. And finally we end with a few pod peeps and one glorious second act. Do you have a second act you want to share? Give Caddy a call. 7704646024.