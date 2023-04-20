Podcast: Catfished by cleaners

It's a short sweet and slow morning episode of the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Must be something in the air.
Cadillac and Donna Jack come in hot for this festive episode of the show. Donna brings the heat when it comes to laundry, parenting and app-driven contract services. Then there aare allegations of people catfishing others over a a few black (trash) bags of clothes. We just want to know - how do we seem to attract this kind of thing?
Then we talk about ongoing country music tours. Fear not- we only mention Taylor Swift and the Eras tour a little. Free tickets every morning next week though…
Let's do some crazy stuff. Ideas? Let us know. 7704646024.