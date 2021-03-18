Cadillac Jack was roped into a Georgia Public Broadcasting telethon. He and Tina Turner ended up raising over $300 on the program. Morgan Wallen is now at week 9 at the top of the charts. Donna, Megan and Harry Styles all developed the same moves. It’s just another Thursday here at the My Second Act podcast.
There’s a new season of Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider coming. To prep, Caddy has been taking ride alongs with Officer Phil Ritchey. Caddy “takes off his silly hat” to discuss some of the incidents he has seen in recent weeks. It’s a heavier segment that will remind you to love and check in with each other. Donna’s takeaway is that some of this year’s changes are here to stay and it’s important to take them seriously. Most importantly, give yourself some grace.
Caddy almost had a stroke (we really shouldn’t say that) when he got a text with the three dreaded words- “Call me, please.”
The next segment of the show covers Todd Chrisley and his gift for GBnME. It really got Caddy emotional and he’s seen all the videos. Donna simply wants to know which restaurant Todd was in. Just another highly-favored Second Act. This one rounds off with a clip of Reba on Oprah’s Masterclass and a few bits about the tourist destination that is Nashville, Tennessee.
