You may have heard through the grapevine, but Caddy is coming back to radio! Don’t worry, the podcast is going nowhere. But get ready to hear about the great things coming your way courtesy of this next chapter for Cadillac Jack.
Atlanta clearly isn’t used to having championship parades, that bus was flying down the downtown roads. We cover some obligatory music news with a quick heads up about our CMA’s coverage and a dive into the songwriting brain of Keith Urban. And finally, we close with some thoughts on the tragic situation at last week's Travis Scott concert. Want to get in touch? Call or text 7704646024.