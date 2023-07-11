Podcast: Caddy needs a technology class. Just one.

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast. Don’t listen to this on speaker phone. But do listen to it.
As Donna explains, one of her pet peeves is when people talk on speaker phone out in public as if no one in the world is around. Like, hello?! I’m standing here! Caddy agrees. It’s rude people.
At long last, it’s time for the big reveal. Caddy and Donna reveal who they would pick to be on their Mount Rushmore of country music. A few of their picks may surprise you…
Donna poses the question to Caddy: if you could inject one skill into your body, what would it be? Piano? Fluent in another language? No, no. Caddy has something far more useful he’d like to
What super skill would you pick? Let us know! Text or call 770-464-6024.