Podcast: Caddy gets heckled

Caddy gets down to Brightmoor to play some songs on the piano for the old folks. Sure, he may be a little rusty, but have you ever heard of someone getting booed playing Amazing Grace? Well, now, Caddy has. Listen for his reaction.
Can you imagine being an American up on the International Space Station, surrounded by a bunch of Russians who are threatening to leave you there? Well, that is the situation right now for astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who might be getting a little nervous right now. Who can blame him?!
Mark Coogler, Director of the box office hit ‘Black Panther,’ was arrested in February at a Bank of America while attempting to withdraw $12,000 cash from his account. He was a customer, and wrote on a withdrawal slip that he wanted the teller to be discreet. Who was in the wrong? Did the teller have good reason to be nervous? Did Bank of America do the right thing? Caddy and Donna discuss.
And Donna and Caddy have a very special guest on the phone today! Donna, from Gallery Furniture and long-time supporter of the show, joins to talk shop, kids, and the big parking lot grill out coming up. We love you Donna!
Last but not least, Happy Sweet 16th Char-Char!
We want to know what spring break plans you have with the kids. Let us know by dropping us text or call at 770-464-6024.