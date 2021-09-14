We’re following up on one of the best “Second Acts” we’ve heard yet. Linda Walker is joining us by phone today to discuss her new gig as a bassist in a local cover band. We’re impressed and you will be too on today’s Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
Caddy raced into the studio today, nobody tell Officer Ritchey. Today we revisit a photo from Caddy’s camera roll that needs some further explanation. Look for the photo itself in your copy of this week's “letter.” Then the most profitable Cameo artist from this past year is someone you’ve probably never heard of. Then we close with some breaking news on the Country Music Awards and Joe Biden's new vaccination effort. Do you have a Second Act? Share it with Caddy. 7704646024.