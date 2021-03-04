Nashville’s own John Rich is a special guest on this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. When Caddy and Donna finish reminiscing about the Topless Taqueria del Agua, John phones in to talk to the pair himself. From bars that close at 9 to the cancellation of Dr. Seuss, it seems like we’ve seen it all. If there’s one person who attest to that, it’s John Rich.
John explains how he got into business with someone from Portland, why Redneck Riviera moved down to Kentucky and the 110 college grants they’ve been able to fund through Folds of Honor. JR talks about how he ended up writing “Mississippi Girl” for Faith Hill. Then he answers a longtime question of Caddy’s - “As a songwriter, what does it mean to have some of your work put on hold for an artist that you’re… unsure about?”
John responds with a story from the early 2000’s when a little-known Georgian wanted to reserve some of his songs. It goes to show that sometimes you have to just cross your fingers and “never ask why.”
Cadillac Jack asks JR about Guitar Licks n’ Politics. That’s the up and coming project combining conservative, spitfire personalities and the best of country music. It goes without being said, you already know who has the 5 am slot.
John talks about family, too, like what it really means to perform in those trademark rhinestone jeans from Granny (Ann) Rich. Plus the conversations he has been having with his sons Colt and Cash over the course of this rocky year.
There’s only one question John Rich leaves unanswered- what did they just dig up in Turkey?
If you know the answer, fill us in at 770-464-6024.