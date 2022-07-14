Podcast: Bound 3

Have you been in one place for too long? Join the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act club.
Caddy and Donna kick us off by talking complacency. Donna has a new idea for what can be her new wave. Or at least, someone's new wave. Donna's new ride. And Cadillac Jack is being recruited himself. We mean literally recruited. Donna is actually a little worried about a part of the screening process.
We're all getting dressed up for a pageant and the theme is sweet peach. You'll hear about why in the ~2nd segment of the show.
Then we look at a very popular thread that took off across Reddit. How far would you go to support relatives-in-name-only? What's the obligation to help? Where is the line between responsibility and having boundaries?
Lastly it’s the biggest culture moment of the year. Shockingly, it is not a clip from Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Tune in and fine out. Just don't get slapped. 7704646024.