Podcast: Boogie nights with Mr. T

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna discuss their body counts. Well, Donna does. Caddy ain’t playing that game.
But first, Donna recounts a rather interesting (and gross) trip she had to the nail salon. The man next to her had some nasty toes. Like, dude you probably need to go see a podiatrist. Caddy’s feet are sensitive, but at least he keeps them pretty.
Also, how much would you spend to keep the family pet alive? We all know about poor Roscoe and when Caddy ran over him – twice – but Donna has a friend who’s family pet required some trips to UGA and a blood transfusion. For their pet goat. It couldn’t have been cheap.
Some of our listeners have also been asking for some updates on some running show topics, and we aim to please. So, on today’s show you will get two: one on Nana and another on Donna’s rowing machine.
Perhaps most importantly, Caddy reveals details on his THIRD act! Don’t worry, the podcast isn’t going anywhere, but you’ll get the scoop on his latest venture and what he’ll be up to.
Have you ever heard the term “body count” and know what it means? Caddy and Donna want to know. Text or call 770-464-6024. And if you want to reveal yours…by all means, be our guest.