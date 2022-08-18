Podcast: Bid Day

It's Pref Night here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, so we want to know: who gave you a bid, and what's the OOTD?
Rush is a huge deal at SEC schools (and Big 12 - Boomer) and it continues to dominate the Tok. Panhellenic councils are throwing a fit and the pledges (PNMs for the srat life) aren't having it. Caddy and Donna cover all that's fit to rush and why HBO has been filming it all undercover.
We move to sports in the surprise second segment. At least that's what we're hearing right meow. It's a really special time as Michael Harris II's contract was extended 8 more years. It's an unmatched moment, meow?
We do take a conversation about WFH and end up with a ragtale story about a certain country artist- the only person to ever stand Caddy up. So we just want to know Schmotty McMeery - imagine our surprise when you can't keep your stories straight? (Production note: we blame the manager.)
Then there's one last piece about Jamie Johnson, but we can't spend too much time on it. We're worried he'll blackball us. Anyways, here's our OOTD… Let us know what you think. 7704646024.