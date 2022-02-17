Podcast: Between a hill and a hard place

Donna can't mind her own business and Cadillac Jack goes cold. It's a Back to the Future here on the My Second Act podcast.
We start off MSA with a recap of Donna's trip to Arkansas. It was a college visit- maybe the mildest campus tour in the Jack history. Then there's a lot about (mistaken) Valentine's candy, a bit about Hoda and what happens when Caddy stays home alone for the first time in 9 years.
(Quick relatable content here)
Oh, and by the way, we're changing the name of the show. Let us know what you think. 7704646024.