 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Podcast: Between a hill and a hard place

Donna can't mind her own business and Cadillac Jack goes cold. It's a Back to the Future here on the My Second Act podcast.

We start off MSA with a recap of Donna's trip to Arkansas. It was a college visit- maybe the mildest campus tour in the Jack history. Then there's a lot about (mistaken) Valentine's candy, a bit about Hoda and what happens when Caddy stays home alone for the first time in 9 years.

(Quick relatable content here)

Oh, and by the way, we're changing the name of the show. Let us know what you think. 7704646024.