It’s award season here at the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
We take a look back at “the first awards show to try and do it,” the Academy of Country Music awards. Then a brief pan over the Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Pohler who were socially distanced by 2,000 miles. Plus there was Jason Sudeikis, not that he knew where he was at the time. PS - Who even is the Hollywood Foreign Press? Then the night brings the Jodie Foster / Aaron Rodgers storyline full circle, with an explanation from Cadillac Jack.
Caddy manifests some serious mojo, just asking the world to smite him with some sort of illness. Donna takes the time to really drill in what it means to “manifest" something into reality.
The following segment is about OnlyFans. It’s not what you think. Combining avocados, ASMR and lemonade. Plus, a few other creators who provide more traditional “nekedness.”
Turns out Prince Harry did not tell the Queen. It’s Caddy’s understanding that anything goes in the tell-all interview he and Meghan Markle had with Oprah. You’ll hear two promos released by the Oprah camp that seem to confirm it. Caddy goes as far as classifying what kind of teases they are, from a production perspective.
For the final segment, Michael calls in. He lives in Chamblee and has been a listener for a long time, but most importantly he’s deep into the Jeep culture. Michael is able to give an inside perspective on the Jeep life and what’s going on with the Jeep wave. It’s an uplifting conversation, for the most part. The only downer is that Caddy has to get used to having a sore wrist. It’s a tough life here on My Second Act.