Podcast: At war with Ticket Master

It's a speedy episode today on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. For those listeners who partake on 1.5x speed, you're going to want to turn the volume down.
First and foremost, Donna is in a fight with her HOA president. The Jacks are having some concrete poured, which is the most boring and grimacing way to spend a couple (lot of) racks. Down with Mark! Not that he'll be named.
Then Cadillac Jack is crossing things off his bucket list and doing items for the first time in his life. Which is rare. But yes, in this case we are talking about Judd pay-to-play.
We also talk about Winona and share some audio from a show. Donna thinks she looks good. Caddy says she sounds like Tammy took a ride. Just take a listen and decide for yourself.
To end on a production note, I (EP Carl Appen) wanted to share a few Alt Titles directly to you. They're down below. Think we picked the right one? Let us know. 7704646024.
Tease and plinkos
Get the dead animal
Man of the house
Spanish for one moment
There was no experience
"Are you litigious?"