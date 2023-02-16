Podcast: All Cadillacs go to hell

It's always a great day when we get the "E" flag before opening credits finish on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
The first segment is all about…. personal growth. Which is a kind way to refer to well, you know. If you're not comfortable with someone's attention, move down the hall. Donna and Wil (who is either 23 or 28) spent some time with Donna's mom moving to a new room. It ended up with Donna promising to watch a fantastic Christmas movie with a stranger. Or at least half of a fantastic Christmas movie.
Then we move to Bill Maher. If you missed it, he unloaded on men, live on HBO. Let's just say we agree on what folks really need from their phones.
From there we fulfill our obligation to our designation as a semi-music podcast. We're all just Southern boys and girls. (Production note: Donna. Chandler says she needs to talk to you after this one. )
Hey Rick. If you're reading this, send us those pictures. 7704646024.