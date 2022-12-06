Podcast: A word and a third

Caddy needs help. With the TV. And Door Dash. OK so he needs some tech help from time to time. Who doesn’t? Caddy intros the show with a few stories though, none the less.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been sidelined at ABC after news of their affair broke. ABC News President Kim Godwin said that while their personal news wasn’t in violation of any company policy, the network is trying to "work through what's best" for the organization. Whatever that means. The conversation leads to the topic of cheaters and Caddy poses the question “Is cheating ever OK?” Donna’s answer may surprise you.
Next up, we are earning our country music cred on today’s episode. Donna explains the origins of Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert’s new duet, ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’. The topic will help to explain today’s show title, as the conversation progresses to songwriter credit and who gets what in royalties.
Also, Caddy adds a Morgan Wallen song to the Caddy & Donna Hype Song Playlist and he and Donna discuss the upcoming ‘One Night at a Time’ tour. You guessed it: Donna is a verified fan.
Speaking of playlists, Caddy and Donna reveal their 2022 Spotify Unwrapped top songs and artists. You may be surprised at Caddy’s…Donna wasn’t.
Lastly, as we teased on the last episode, we get into the greatest (and catchiest) TV theme songs of all time. You know, that song or jingly that tugs at your heart and overcomes you with memories from your childhood. We’ve all got them – and we want to thank everyone who sent theirs into the My Second Act Tip Line.
Agree or disagree with Caddy and Donna’s take on cheaters? We want to know. Text or call 770-464-6024.